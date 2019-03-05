TraceLink Announces Smart Inventory Tracker, an End-to-End Warehouse Compliance Solution Built on its Integrated Digital Supply Network Platform

Enables Operational Efficiencies and Supports Full U.S. DSCSA and EU FMD Compliance Requirements for Companies with Warehousing Operations

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced Smart Inventory Tracker, a cloud-based end-to-end warehouse compliance solution offered within its integrated digital supply network. Smart Inventory Tracker enables companies with warehousing operations to meet both business and compliance needs, including the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) and U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Natively connected to the cloud and purpose-built to leverage TraceLink's information-sharing capabilities within its digital supply network platform, Smart Inventory Tracker improves operational efficiencies in the warehouse, allowing companies to verify and update the status of serialized product, receive real-time feedback, and generate compliance reporting based on configurable workflows. With connections to 32 National Medicine Verification Systems (NMVS) and integration with TraceLink's saleable returns verification solution, Smart Inventory Tracker enables companies to meet their traceability, receiving, and distribution requirements for EU FMD and DSCSA. Smart Inventory Tracker can run on any mobile device and does not require integration with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

"As we expand our business to serve all the digital supply network needs within the life sciences industry, TraceLink provides the only end-to-end platform that enables companies to capture, process, and exchange serialized product data across a digital supply network," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Leveraging the value of our unique network platform, Smart Inventory Tracker is a complete warehousing solution that integrates with other TraceLink network applications, enabling companies to be compliant while optimizing warehouse product inventory and minimizing disruption in their warehousing workflow."

With Smart Inventory Tracker, companies can take advantage of the full capabilities of TraceLink's integrated digital supply network platform, to meet their own warehouse needs with a customized solution that integrates the benefits for an end-to-end information sharing ecosystem, including the following:

Improve and automate warehouse processes, including receiving, returns, picking, packing, and shipping;

Receive delivery orders from WMS or ERP systems and verify that the correct product, lot, and quantity are packed;

Handle post-batch rework for sampling, verification, or damaged product, at the warehouse level;

Perform aggregation and de-aggregation, with the ability to support mass decommissioning in the future;

Support the full U.S. DSCSA and EU FMD compliance requirements for traceability, receiving, and distribution;

Verify and decommission serial numbers for all EU FMD exception use cases, including Article 16, Article 22, and Article 23; and,

Scan products to meet the DSCSA verification requirement for suspect or returned product.

Integrated with TraceLink's digital supply network, Smart Inventory Tracker provides companies with the ability to easily make real-time decisions and automate the verification of their serialized products directly from the warehouse floor, alleviating their warehouse operations from manual, complex, and error-prone processes, while meeting compliance requirements.

To learn more about TraceLink's Smart Inventory Tracker, please visit: https://www.tracelink.com/solutions/applications/smart-inventory-tracker

