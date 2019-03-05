Global Augmented Reality for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024

BANGALORE, India, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) are among the most critical areas of the engineering industry and are crucial for industry growth and seamless operations. Globally, the MRO sector is witnessing a significant change that has redefined the industry outlook. The sustained overall economic and manufacturing growth continues to drive maintenance and repair demand in developed as well as developing economies. Globally, private and public enterprises, including SMEs as well as large enterprises, are focusing on attaining efficiency in MRO by accelerating the maintenance and repair activities through industry specialized augmented reality technology solutions. At the same time, the competitive intensity is increasing at both the market and the supply side.

In addition, there is a lack of industry standards, which is still in the development phase. In the digitally connected world, the augmented reality for MRO market has reported a significant growth and is presenting ample opportunities for the industry players. The augmented reality hardware and software solutions are used by organizations of all sizes (small, medium, and large) across aerospace, automobile, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors.

The report answers following questions:

Components: Augmented Reality Hardware and Augmented Reality Software

Applications: Preventive & Corrective Maintenance, System Surveys and Audits, Performance Modeling and Benchmarking, Risk Identification and Management, and Others

Industry Verticals: Aerospace, Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Others (Telecommunications/Transportation/Mining/Warehousing)

Regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Regions Covered:

North America , Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa

Key Vendors:

PTC Inc. Google LLC Microsoft Corporation Apple Inc. Blippar.com Ltd. Atheer, Inc.

