

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) announced it has acquired StaCyc, Inc., producer of the 12 and 16 EDRIVE, electric-powered two-wheelers specifically designed for kids. The company said the acquisition of StaCyc expands its electric portfolio.



As a subsidiary, a Harley-Davidson branded version of StaCyc's 12-inch and 16-inch models will be sold through select Harley-Davidson dealers. The branded products will be available in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2019.



StaCyc EDRIVES are sold in the U.S. through powersports dealerships, including 29 Harley-Davidson dealerships, online and in specialty bicycle retailers. StaCyc branded EDRIVES will continue to be sold through StaCyc's existing distribution network.



