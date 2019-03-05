Aerospace Prepreg Market: Stratview Research Launches a Comprehensive Report Covering Detailed Market Segmentation, Trend & Forecast, Strategic Insights, Competitive Landscapes and Impact of Recent Market Developments

DETROIT, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Prepreg Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Regional Aircraft, Spacecraft, and UAV), by Fiber Type (Carbon Prepreg, Glass Prepreg, and Aramid Prepreg), by Resin Type (Epoxy Prepreg, Polyimide Prepreg, BMI Prepreg, PPS Prepreg, Cyanate Ester Prepreg, PEEK Prepreg, PEI Prepreg, and Others), by Form Type (UD Prepreg and Fabric Prepreg), by Curing Type (Autoclave, Out of Autoclave, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace prepreg market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

Aerospace Prepreg Market: Highlights from the Report

Prepreg is an intermediate material and is one of the most common forms of composite materials in which the reinforcement material is pre-impregnated with either thermoplastic or thermoset resin system in a predefined ratio. It is one of the most preferred materials used for fabricating different parts and components in the aerospace industry, as it enables consistent resin/matrix ratio in the finished product. Thus, delivering uniform mechanical and physical properties across different sections of the part or component.

As per Stratview Research, the global prepreg market is subjected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 4.9 billion in 2024. Currently, aerospace alone accounts for more than 70% of the total prepreg market and it is expected to gain further share in years to come, propelled by an incessant increase in penetration of composites in the upcoming aircraft programs with prepreg being the material of choice.

Several factors mushrooming the growth of prepregs in the aerospace industry are increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft coupled with composites as the material of choice, increasing production of prepreg-rich aircraft programs including B787 and A350XWB, upcoming aircraft programs with high composites content, and introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft programs including B737 Max and A20neo with greater use of composites.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report

Based on resin type, the market is segmented as epoxy, polyimide (PI), bismaleimide (BMI), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), cyanate ester, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyetherimide (PEI), and others. Epoxy prepreg is expected to remain the most widely used resin system in the market during the forecast period. Epoxy resins bond well with reinforcement materials, such as carbon fiber and glass fiber. Further, they also offer excellent interlaminar strength and mechanical properties, good chemical resistance, and high electrical insulation, which makes them a preferred resin system for a wide array of applications including fuselage, wings, control surfaces, as well as interior applications.

Autoclave is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Autoclave have decades of excellent track record in the aerospace composites market and is projected to remain one of the most vital curing systems in the aerospace industry. Autoclave curing leads to an excellent surface finish with low void content and high pressure ensuring good mechanical properties, which make it the most preferred curing process.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the 300-Page Detailed Report

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace prepreg during the forecast period. Most of the major prepreg manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320 and A330 aircraft programs; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ); rising aircraft fleet size and increasing military expenditure by countries such as China and India.

The market for aerospace prepreg is gradually consolidating as the major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions. Key players in the market are Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray Industries (including TenCate Advanced Composites), Teijin Group, and Gurit Holdings, AG. Execution of mergers & acquisitions, development of new applications, and advancements in prepregs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global aerospace prepreg market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Prepreg Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Prepreg Market, by Fiber Type

Carbon Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aramid Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Prepreg Market, by Resin Type

Epoxy Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyimide Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

BMI Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PPS Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Cyanate Ester Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PEEK Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PEI Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Prepregs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Prepreg Market, by Form Type

Unidirectional Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fabric Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Prepreg Market, by Curing Type

Autoclave (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Out of Autoclave (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Prepreg Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the composites and advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Advanced Materials Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced composites industry are:

High-Temperature Prepreg Market by Resin Type (BMI Prepreg Cyanate Ester Prepreg, Polyimide Prepreg, Thermoplastic Prepreg, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, and Others), by Reinforcement Type (Fabric Prepreg and Unidirectional Prepreg), by Curing Type (Autoclave, Out-of-Autoclave, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Thermoplastic Prepreg Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others), by Resin Type (PPS, PEEK, PEI, and Others), by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber Prepreg and Glass Fiber Prepreg), by Product Form Type (Fabric Prepreg and Unidirectional Prepreg), by Process Type (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, AFP/ATL, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176