SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Advertising Production Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The competitive marketplace is compelling the organizations to leverage services that can boost the visibility of their products while setting those apart from their counterparts. This growing requirement is paving the way for an exponential spend momentum for the advertising production services across the significant economies. The social media platform, which is a category segment, is emerging as one of the most popular advertising media used by end-user sectors such as textiles, education, and retail. It is predicted that these sectors will continue increasing their spend on social media advertising for cost-effective marketing and widen their reach. Download the Free Sample of the advertising production services market intelligence report here!

In the US, the terrestrial radio online advertising, which is a segment of radio advertising, is being widely used by some of the significant end-users; thereby, influencing the category spend in the region. The increasing demand for TV, Internet, and radio advertisements will favor the growth of the advertising production services market in Europe. However, the declining popularity of the print advertising medium and the recent enforcement of GDPR by the European Union to protect users' data will impede the category growth in the region to a certain extent during the forecast period.

This advertising production services market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers that are influencing the category pricing dynamics. This report highlights relevant category management insights and risk management strategies that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for advertising production services. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization.

"Buyers must assess the creative knack of an advertising firm by taking into account the number of creative personnel and their experience, diversity of advertisements produced by them, and specialization in buyer's product," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This advertising production services market intelligence report has highlighted the following cost drivers to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Increasing employee-related costs will lead to category price growth

Network failures can lead to category risks

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing dynamics to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and risk management strategies for the category.

