CBD Market Segments That Experts are Projecting to Rise

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While many have heard or read the bombshell report by the Brightfield Report, that stated: "CBD is growing faster than cannabis in the U.S. and will soon be a $22 billion industry (by 2022). It's been flying under the radar but is set to explode…" not many are familiar with the markets that should be the main detonators of this explosion. Jamie Schau, of the Brightfield Group recently addressed that question in an article for the Cannabis Business Times. She said: "CBD is infused in everything from sparkling water to vape pens and bug spray. As interest grows and dollars flow into the market-which is projected to have reached $591 million in 2018 and skyrocket with legalization-the question on everyone's lips is: What's the next big thing? (She sees)… indicators among manufacturers, consumers and retailers that the following products will be the hottest CBD trends in 2019. She spoke of three categories that stand out to her: Drinks; Topicals; and Pet Products. She continued: " Drinks are a hot product in general… CBD-infused beverages are a natural fit to compete in the popular beverage market… A number of hemp-CBD product manufacturers are headed in this direction, aiming to compete with, or be acquired by, large corporations who have their eyes on the CBD space and who are ready to pounce… Active companies in the markets this week include The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA), 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTC: TGIFF), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTC: OGRMF), Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS).

Topicals are another area where consumers and manufacturers are focusing more attention is topicals-especially when it comes to specialized formulas such as those tailored to the beauty, skincare or sports medicine industries. Given topicals' rapid-release formulas and reported efficacy against inflammation, pain and various skin conditions, and their ability to be formulated into an endless number of varieties and products for various consumer segments, these products have excellent long-term sales potential. Beauty and skincare topicals are expected to have a whopping five-year CAGR of 214 percent.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCPK:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: Yield Growth Corp announces it has entered into a formal retailer relationship with Healthy Planet, an Ontario holistic wellness company with 24 Ontario, Canada shops, to sell Urban Juve's Ayurvedainspired skin care products. Distribution and sales will begin as early as April 2019.

Healthy Planet sets the standard for accessible wellness in Ontario. Their 24 storefronts are a trustworthy, reliable source of products, information, and referrals to natural health professionals. Their curated selection of wellness products range from health foods and supplements to sports nutrients and beauty care.

Urban Juve's thoughtfully crafted Ayurveda-inspired recipes will stand in good company among this established lineup of holistic products. "We were instantly intrigued by the Urban Juve brand for its unique use of the root of the hemp plant in its Ayurvedic formulas, and believe strongly in the quality of this new Canadian company's products and are confident that our clientele will enjoy the benefits of the Urban Juve serums, balms and more," says Healthy Planet Director of Sales and Marketing Syed Rizvi.

With an equal measure of confidence, Urban Juve President Sandi Lesueur is pleased to announce this retailer relationship with Healthy Planet and says, "Tapping into the brick-and-mortar reach of this progressive company -- one that believes in educating customers about its products -- is an exciting step and great fit for the Urban Juve brand. Consumers are interested in hemp infused products and have questions about the benefits. We look forward to helping build awareness, understanding and product loyalty by working with the Healthy Planet team."Read this and more news for The Yield Growth Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss

Other recent developments from yesterday and major influences in the cannabis/CBD industry include:

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) this week announced that Health Canada has granted the Company its license amendment, permitting Aphria to commence production in an additional 800,000 square feet of facilities at its Aphria One location, as part of the Company's completed Part IV and Part V expansions.

"This is a major milestone for Aphria on its path to becoming a leading global cannabis producer, as well as a positive development greatly anticipated by the Canadian cannabis industry," said Irwin D. Smith, Interim CEO of Aphria. "Aphria's progress expanding production and automation is essential to our strategy of securing scale and long-term advantages that enable the evolution of the cannabis industry through product and brand innovation. With Aphria One, we now have the ability to expand our production capacity by over three times."

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, recently announced that its Canna HempX products have been introduced at Xtreme Couture MMA, a world class mixed martial arts ("MMA") gym and pro shop in Las Vegas, the biggest MMA city in the world.

Infused MFG. ("Infused"), a subsidiary of the Company and manufacturer of Canna HempX branded products, announced earlier this week the launch of a new Action Sports Division, specifically established in partnership with professional athletes to market its cannabinoid ("CBD") sports recovery cream.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI.V) (OTCQX: OGRMF) recently announced that it has elected to exercise its right under the indenture (the "Indenture") governing the Company's 6.0% convertible unsecured debentures due January 31, 2020 (the "Debentures") to convert (the "Conversion") all of the principal amount outstanding of the remaining Debentures on April 1, 2019 (the "Conversion Date") into common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Company may force the conversion of the Debentures at the conversion price of $5.42 per Common Share when the volume weighted average trading price ("VWAP") of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for 10 consecutive trading days exceeds $7.05.

As of close of markets February 26, 2019, the VWAP of the Common Shares on the Exchange for 10 consecutive trading days exceeded $7.05. The Conversion is scheduled to be effective on or around April 1, 2019. Therefore, on April 1, 2019, the estimated remaining total of approximately $98,024,000 (face value) of Debentures outstanding will be converted into approximately 18,085,608 Common Shares, and accrued interest (less any required deductions or withholdings) will be paid. The Corporation will not issue fractional Common Shares on the Conversion. Instead, the Corporation shall, in lieu of delivering a certificate representing such fractional interest, make a cash payment to the holder of an amount equal to the fractional interest in accordance with the Indenture.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) (TASE: MDGS), a medical device company developing minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, this week announced that it has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding with Linkury Ltd., a leading company in the field of online advertising, which is wholly owned by Algomizer Ltd. (ALMO). As part of the memorandum of understanding Linkury will establish a commercial technological platform for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of cannabidiol based (CBD) products. In addition, the two companies will examine entering into a definitive agreement and the formation of an international advertisement company, which will carry out the joint venture.

