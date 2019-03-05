

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board at its ordinary Annual General Meeting. Christoph Franz was confirmed as Chairman of the Board with 99.89% of the votes. In addition to Christoph Franz, all other Board members who stood for re-election were confirmed for a term of one year. Hans Clevers was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year.



The company's shareholders also authorised the ratification of the Board of Directors' actions and approved an increase in the gross dividend for the past financial year to 8.70 Swiss francs per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX