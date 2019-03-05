SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Integrated Facility Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The recent flux in the facility management services projects that are being outsourced to the developing nations is boosting the number of commercial activities in those regions. Consequently, this is creating immense growth opportunities for the integrated facility management market in developing countries. Capitalizing on the trends, the service providers are leveraging advanced analytical tools and IoT to improve their service, which is further accelerating the category adoption rate.

The growing focus of organizations in the US on bolstering the safety of premises and employees and to maintain compliance with the regulations is propelling demand for the security services segment. This is exerting a significant impetus to the category spend momentum in the region. A decline in market share in 2023 will offset the initial category growth trend in Europe. This growth is attributed to the ability of integrated service providers in the region to enhance the cost-effectiveness and quality of their services and provide assurance of environmental sustainability to buyers.

Insights offered in this integrated facility management sourcing, and procurement report includes supply market forecasts, primary cost drivers, and strategic sourcing insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"Collaborating with service providers over long-term contracts will facilitate cost savings as well as procure better quality of services in the long run," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This integrated facility management sourcing and procurement report has estimated the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Long-term engagements can provide cost-saving opportunities to buyers

Scarcity of labor can be a disruptive factor in the rapid growth of the category

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide strategic sourcing insights and information on the risk assessment strategies for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Integrated facility management

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook and strategic sourcing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Risk assessment matrix

Supplier power score

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

