Philippines IT-BPO Market is Expected to Reach About PHP 2.5 Trillion in Terms of Revenue by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The local IT-BPO industry show-case no sign of slowing down over long term as IT-BPO services will remain among the top exports of the Philippines , especially to regions including U.S., Europe , Asia Pacific and others.

, especially to regions including U.S., , and others. The BPO industry in Philippines is expected to get influenced by emergence of AIS (Artificial Intelligence Systems) for instance, Al-powered translators which would affect the wide use of English in the country. Additionally, Al-applications can take over process-driven jobs.

is expected to get influenced by emergence of AIS (Artificial Intelligence Systems) for instance, Al-powered translators which would affect the wide use of English in the country. Additionally, Al-applications can take over process-driven jobs. The Philippines BPO industry is further expected to become a key developing industry, primarily due to relatively low cost of living and a workforce which is composed mainly of young and educated people with good spoken English language skills.

Emergence of New Job Roles: Introduction of new job roles such as cyber-security, mobile app development, social media and data science mobile app development has reduced the country's dependence on call centers. As a result, it may create a negative impact on the country's IT-BPO industry in near future. The industry is presently employing around 1.0 million Filipinos is further estimated to increase employment by providing 1.3-1.5 million jobs in the future. In addition to that, there are several university training programs available for BPO employees to improve their technical know-how skills with time.

Replacement of Labor: Technology upgradation is expected to replace 40,000 to 50,000 low-skilled or process driven jobs over the long term. Automation in the Philippines IT-BPO industry includes robotic processing and the use of chat bots. Apart from that, creating technical working groups per high impact program, raising funds for operational requirements of programs, identifying partners, synchronizing sector activities, initiating the creation of the project management office and setting up governance mechanisms will create a positive impact.

Animation and Gaming Industry gaining Traction in the Philippines: People residing in Philippines are accustomed to visual arts and story-telling that is gaining attention of foreign investors. As a result of this, more and more companies are planning to invest in the country's locals' high skill level. Philippines focus on growing industries in both voice and non-voice sectors such as global in-house centers (GICs), healthcare information management, animation, and gaming are also expected to ensure the future of BPOs in the country.

Automation Threat: The overall skill level of Filipino BPO workers are expected to be upgraded to another level as the process automation threatens the job security and the future of both workers and companies in the BPO industry. The Southeast Asian nation should prepare itself to offer more than just a pool of English speaking talent. Also, the IT-BPO executives should try to take on high-value outsourcing jobs, especially in R&A (Research and Analytics) in order to reduce the after-effects of artificial intelligence into an opportunity.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines IT Industry - By Hardware Market (Computer Sales and Peripherals Sales, By IT-BPO Market (Contact Center, Software Development, Transcription, Animation and Other BPOs), By Software Market (Software Development and Software Publishing) and By Antivirus Market (Enterprise Customer and Retail Customer" believe that the IT industry in the Philippines has been growing and is expected that it will expand further due to strengthening of domestic industry clusters, lack of financing, investment towards R&D, educating within the firms, staying incentivized and implementing data privacy in the near future. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 1.3% for hardware market; 11.5% for IT-BPO market; 15.6% for software market; and 13.5% for antivirus market in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018P-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

- Hardware Market

By Computers, Peripherals and Others

Desktops



Laptops



Tablets



Monitors



Printers



Other Products (USB, Hardisk, connected wiring systems, CDs, pen drives)

By Distribution Channel

Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers



Mixed Retailers



Internet Retailing

- IT-BPO Market

By Type

Contact Center



Software Development



Transcription



Animation



Other BPOs

By Export and Domestic Market

- Software Market

By Software Development and Software Publishing

Application Software



System Software

- Antivirus Market

By Enterprise and Retail Customer

By Offline and Online Sales

By Security Type

Total Security



Internet Security



Anti-Malware and Anti-Spyware



Antivirus

By Licenses

5+ PC



3 PC



2 PC



1 PC

By Renewal and New Contracts

- Key Target Audience

Hardware Manufactures

Software Development/Publishing Companies

IT-BPO Companies

Antivirus Companies

Home Users

- Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2012-2018P

2012-2018P Forecast Period - 2018P-2023E

- Major Companies Covered:

Hardware Market

Samsung



Acer



Apple



Asus



Lenovo



Others

IT-BPO Market

Accenture



Convergys



JPMorgan



24/7 Customer Philippines



Telephilippines Inc



Others

Software Market

IBM



Accenture



Others

Antivirus Market

Trend Micro



Symantec



ESET



Avast



Kaspersky



Sophos



Others

- Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Stakeholders in the Philippines IT Industry

IT Industry Introduction to the Philippines IT Industry

Philippines Hardware Market

Introduction to Philippines Hardware Market



Philippines Hardware Market Size, 2012-2018P



Philippines Hardware Market Segmentation, 2012-2018P



Competitive Landscape in the Philippines Hardware Market

Hardware Market

Trends and Developments in the Philippines Hardware Market

Hardware Market

Philippines Hardware Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E

Philippines IT-BPO Market

Introduction to Philippines IT-BPO Market



Philippines IT-BPO Market Size, 2012-2018P



Philippines IT-BPO Market Segmentation, 2017



Comparative Landscape in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

IT-BPO Market

Trends and Developments in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

IT-BPO Market

Philippines IT-BPO Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E



Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines IT-BPO Industry

IT-BPO Industry Philippines Software Market

Introduction to the Philippines Software Market



Philippines Software Market Size, 2012-2018P



Philippines Software Market Segmentation, 2017



Trends and Developments in the Philippines Software Market

Software Market

Philippines Software Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E



Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Software Market

Software Market Philippines Anti-Virus Market

Introduction to Philippines Anti-Virus Market



Philippines Anti-Virus Market Size, 2012-2018



Philippines Anti-Virus Market Segmentation, 2017



Competitive Landscape in the Philippines Anti-Virus Market

Anti-Virus Market

Snapshot on Cyber Security within the Philippines



End User Analysis for Selecting an Antivirus Company in the Philippines



Trends and Developments in the Philippines Anti-Virus Market

Anti-Virus Market

Philippines Antivirus Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E



Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Antivirus Market

Antivirus Market Snapshot on Philippines Multi-Media Software Market

SWOT Analysis in the Philippines IT Industry

IT Industry Macroeconomic Factors affecting the Philippines IT Industry, 2012-2022E

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/philippines-it-industry/184012-105.html

Related Reports

Middle East Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2022 - By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unidentified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery) and By Region

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Middle East cyber security market including cyber security market size, Market segmentation by region (North, Central, West, East and South), by Type of solution (firewall, intrusion detection system, antivirus, identity and access management, encryption, data loss prevention, unidentified threat management, disaster recovery), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations Future Outlook and Analyst recommendation. This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for system integrators, developers, distributors, resellers, end users such as government and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Middle East Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2022 - By Monitoring and Surveillance (CCTV, Access Control and Intruder Detection), Restricted Entry Systems (Traffic Barriers, Turnstiles, Detectors, Automated Gates, Traffic Bollards)

The report covers various aspects including introduction to Middle East monitoring and surveillance and restricted entry systems market size, major players in middle east electronic security market, Market segmentation by region (North, Central, West, East and South), Market Segmentation by Type (Video and monitoring systems and restricted entry systems), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations Future Outlook and Analyst recommendation. This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for system integrators, manufacturers, distributors, resellers, end users, government and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Brazil Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Smart Phone Penetration and Online Banking Transactions to Augment Demand for Security

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the cyber security market in Brazil. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Brazil cyber security market size in terms of revenues, Global cyber security market size, Brazil antivirus & antimalware market size, Market segmentation of Brazil cyber security market on the basis of types of security, solutions, regions, end users, major industries, services and others, Brazil antivirus & antimalware market segmentation, trends and growth drivers of the industry, issue & challenges, market share, and future analysis of the industry. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, heat map analysis, list of system integrators and consultants operating in the market.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing, Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249