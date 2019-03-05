Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to update the shareholders on the company's current and planned exploration activities in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp where Osisko Mining is evaluating the Windfall Lake Zones and Bonterra Resources is evaluating the Gladiator Zone at the advanced exploration stage.

As outlined in our Jan 3rd, 2019, press release, Seahawk raised $912,240.00 to further explore our five strategically located properties in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp.

To date we have completed a detailed Airborne Total Field Magnetometer Survey over the Blitz Property and we expect the report in the next few weeks.

A detailed Airborne Electromagnetic and Total Field Magnetometer Survey will be completed in the next two weeks over the Skyfall Property. The southern part of the Skyfall Property has never been flown with modern day geophysical surveys and we expect numerous new diamond drill targets to be identified.

When the results are received from these airborne surveys we will complete a review and planning program integrating the new information into a comprehensive geological/geophysical/historical work compilation of all our properties to finalize the 2019 work programs.

At this time it is planned to complete prospecting, geological surveys, ground geophysical surveys and diamond drill evaluation of priority targets on all five properties starting as soon as the access conditions allow.

With the newly acquired technical information we look forward to the discovery and evaluation of numerous new mineralized gold zones on our properties.

Mr. Mitchell Lavery, P.Geo., Seahawk President is attending the current 2019 P.D.A.C. Convention in Toronto and if any current or potential investors want to meet to discuss the 2019 Seahawk Exploration Program and Corporate Vision please contact him at 613-298-1596 or by e-mail at mlavery@seahawkventuresinc.com.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is now the 2nd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of the five mineral properties.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848



Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.



THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43217