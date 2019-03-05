Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is an early stage natural resource company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties.

The company has an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Rogers Creek Property. The property, which consists of 47 mineral claims, is being explored by Carube Copper for porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization. Work to date has identified 4 Target Areas within the Miocene age Rogers Creek Pluton, based on geophysics, geochemistry, and the presence of alteration and/or mineralization.

Most of the work to date has focused on Target Areas I and II, which are centred by two magnetic lows within a circular magnetic feature located over the northwestern part of the intrusion.

For more information please visit the company's website www.tocvan.ca, contact Derek Wood, President and CEO at 403-200-3569 or email dwood@tocvan.ca.

