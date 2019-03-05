Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), an advertising technology company, today announced that it has completed the operational integration of recently acquired 495 Communications LLC ("495"), a leading Connected Television ("CTV"), advertising and content marketing company.

CTV refers to any TV that can be connected to the internet and access content beyond what is available from a traditional cable provider. By finalizing the integration of 495, GLN integrates over 50 new clients onto its platform, bringing its total client base to just over 100 publishers and advertisers for the remainder of 2019, up from 47 exiting 2018.

495 also brings GLN a number of owned-and-operated CTV channels on Roku, including long form movie content apps. 495 has exclusive rights to advertise on numerous premium CTV channels, where users can watch advertising supported movies and video content. Roku pioneered streaming for TV and has over 15 million monthly active accounts streaming over 7 billion hours of video and music per year.

Jesse Dylan, GLN CEO commented, "The acquisition of 495 fits well with our aggressive growth strategy through acquisitions. GLN's operational integration of 495 is off to a great start, with both the traditional business and the exciting CTV app business proving valuable additions to our company." Jesse Dylan added, "With the successful completion of 495 and recent Impression X integrations, I believe we will be able to carve out a significantly piece of what is expected to be a 13.3-billion-dollar industry this year."

Bret Polansky, incoming VP for GLN and former CEO of 495 added, "The CTV space is experiencing exponential growth right now. By 2020 more than 75% of families will have TVs connected to the internet in the United States. By positioning ourselves in the owned-and-operated CTV app space we have an exciting opportunity to capitalize on the advertising opportunities through GLNs technology."

In addition to the owned-and-operated CTV apps, 495 also has long-term exclusive agreements to represent dozens of third-party CTV apps on an exclusive basis. It is anticipated that this number will grow on both an organic and inorganic basis.

The GLN Story

GLN's advertising technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. The GLN Platform is built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television). The Programmatic Video Marketing Platform is powered by GLN's Patent Pending proprietary machine learning technology that targets and connects digital advertisers with consumers three times faster than industry standards, with among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors without collecting PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5.

