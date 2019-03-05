sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,70 Euro		+0,12
+0,14 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALMART INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,53
87,58
16:18
87,52
87,58
16:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP
TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP0,173+5,49 %
WALMART INC86,70+0,14 %