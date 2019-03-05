The New Multi-Disciplinary Pain Management Facility Includes Medical Cannabis Treatment

It opens on March 7, 2019, Bringing One of the Country's Largest Patient and Health Care Resources to the Market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTC PINK: TRKWF) (the "Company" or "TOK") is pleased to announce that through its Toronto Poly Clinic (TPC) the Company has entered into agreements with each of Pancare Consulting Inc.-owner of Pain Care Clinics (PCC)- and Onsite Medical Group for the operation of a multi-specialty pain management facility located within the new Jack Nathan Health Medical Centre. The new facility will provide numerous services ranging from medical pain management, including medial cannabis treatment and using TPC's proven proprietary MCORP opioid reduction system, interventional pain management, psychological therapy, weight management, mindfulness meditation and physical therapy such as physiotherapy, chiropractic and massage. The facility is set to launch on March 7, 2019, at the Walmart store located at 8300 Hwy 27, Vaughan, ON. Further details on the grand opening will follow.

Pancare Consulting Inc. currently owns and operates 8 PCC clinics in various cities of Canada and services more than 100,000 patients. Onsite Medical Group provides physical rehabilitation and assessment services in 17 locations in Ontario.

This Strategic Alliance is built on high-quality patient care designed to align the parties' interests and care goals and facilitate a rapid launch and expansion to future locations. Management believes the combined strength in a platform of TPC-PCC-Onsite Medical, as part of Jack Nathan Health Medical Centres in these high traffic convenient store locations, will enable management to capitalize on one of the largest resources providing access to the health care system and patients.

About Jack Nathan Health

Jack Nathan Health is a privately owned and operated Canadian company-and a proud partner of Walmart Canada-dedicated to improving access to healthcare by partnering with highly-qualified medical professionals and delivering consistent, easy-access, patient-centric quality care in state-of-the-art medical and dental clinics conveniently located inside Walmart Supercentres, with 70-plus locations across Canada.

Clinics are independently owned and operated under license by Jack Nathan Medical Inc., and not affiliated with Walmart. Jack Nathan Health is a registered trade-mark of Jack Nathan Medical Inc. All representations contained herein are made solely by Jack Nathan Health or its licensed owner operators, and not independently verified by Walmart. All Walmart trademarks are the property of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and are used under license.

For more information, virtual clinic tours, and social media links, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com.

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE

With its head office in Toronto and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China.. Currently the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from the strategic partnership noted above , the opening of the new Pain Clinic and the future operations of TOK and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOK's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOK with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOK. As a result, TOK cannot guarantee that the Offer will be completed and that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOK will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

