SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global VoIP Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Improving internet connectivity is increasing penetration of portable Internet-enabled devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets that are creating substantial demand for VoIP services. Advantages such as conducting integrated meetings with different stakeholders across the world, as VoIP services allow sending different media during a conversation are favoring the category adoption across various business sectors. However, the growing instances of cyber attacks are impeding the category growth to a major extent. Request your free sample copy of this VoIP services market intelligence report here!

The thriving e-commerce industry is accounting for a higher category adoption rate in the US. Buyers from this industry are leveraging VoIP services to boost their customer relationships and realize their cost-saving goals. Declining mobile tariff rates coupled with the proliferation of Internet-enabled devices will favor the category adoption rate in APAC. In countries that are members of OCED, SMEs are exhibiting a rapid rate of adoption of VoIP services to reduce telecommunication costs and a decrease in investments in hardware.

This VoIP service sourcing and procurement report offer a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts that include supply selection criteria and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and pricing strategies to cut down on costs.

"It is advised that buyers request service providers to offer a detailed breakup of the cost structure of the services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Visibility if the cost-structure of the services can aid buyers to devise their pricing strategies that can identify avenues to save costs," added Tridib.

This VoIP services sourcing and procurement report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Relaxation of government regulations will lead to market growth opportunities

Buyers can explore long-term engagement opportunities to maximize cost savings

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technologycategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier selection criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

