Sernova Financial, the Leading Post-trade Clearing Service Provider, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Certification demonstrates Sernova's commitment and leadership in Compliance and Security for theircloud-based clearing post-trade services

Sernova Financial, the leading post-trade clearing service provider, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for their cloud-based service offering, which outlines the best practices for information security management systems.

Obtaining this certification demonstrates Sernova's commitment to a repeatable, continuously improving, risk-based security program to protect clients' data and Sernova systems, which altogether guarantees that the Sernova Cloud services are following global information security standards and best practices always subjected to rigorous independent audit reviews.

"The primary job of Sernova's security team is to create products and services that are resilient and assured. In doing so, we can be sure that our business operations are equally secure. We've invested in the ISO 27001 certification to provide additional transparency to our customers," - said Ian Holmes, Chief Technology Officer, Sernova Financial.

With ISO 27001 certification, Sernova Financial further facilitates easier adoption of their cloud-based utility clearing services. There has been increasing demand for such given the uncertainty around Brexit and the need for multiple CCP access models to hedge for market access and liquidity fluidity.

About Sernova Financial

Sernova is an innovative provider of cloud-based post-trade services with a focus on derivatives clearing and extending into collateral and integrated risk management. Our solution supports the full front-to-back management of ETD & OTC derivatives and collateral, enables clients to benefit from a seamless transition to a clearing member, reduced risk, lower costs, capital efficiency, greater flexibility, increased control and ability to follow CCP liquidity.

About ISO 27001 Certification

The ISO certification includes management of information security, availability, integrity, privacy and compliance in the areas of infrastructure, development, security, systems, operations, support, legal and HR for the provision of post-trade derivatives clearing services. Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the standard requires the certification of an organization's information security management controls for areas such as data security and business continuity. The management system was inspected by BSI Group, a certification body for management systems accredited through the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS), ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), Raad voor Accreditatie (RvA), China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS) and Japan Accreditation Board (JAB).

