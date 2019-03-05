Real-time Bidding Market Worth $27.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Real-time Bidding Marketby Auction type (Open and Invited), Ad Format (RTB Image and RTB Video), Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & e-commerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Apps), Device (Mobiles, Desktops) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Real-time Bidding Market size to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 27.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Real-time Bidding Market has growth potential, owing to cyber threats, data security, authenticity, legal compliance, and regulations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Real-time Bidding Market"

51 - Tables

40 - Figures

123 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=4630735

Retail and ecommerce application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The applications segment is subsegmented as media and entertainment, games, retail and eCommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, others (telecom, Education, BFSI, music, social and politics). Among these, the retail and ecommerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Retailers can do their promotions and messages directly to the consumer information that data management platforms can capture via RTB (Real-time Bidding).

RTB video to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The Real-time Bidding Market by ad format type has 2 segments: RTB Image and RTB Video. The RTB Video is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as consumers are spending more time on viewing video online due to the easy availability of smartphones with high data speed connection.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=4630735

APAC to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing advertising agencies and ad exchanges, and high investments by RTB solution providers. Large population contributes to the volume of transactions, because of the broadening internet user base and investments by domestic and international enterprises.

The Real-time Bidding Market report provides the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors by their product offerings and business strategies. Major vendors in the global Real-time Bidding Market include Google (US), WPP (UK), Adobe (US), Criteo (France), Facebook (US), Smaato (US), Yandex (Russia), PubMatic (US), Salesforce (US), Rubicon Project (US), MediaMath (US), MoPub (US), AppNexus (US), Platform One (Japan), and Verizon Media (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/real-time-bidding-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com