Ozop Surgical Corp.: Ozop Surgical Corp Named to MedTech Outlook's Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers - 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSC), a provider of premium surgical devices in the rapidly growing field of minimally invasive spine surgery, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers - 2019 by Med Tech Outlook Magazine.

Seen as the next step in minimally invasive spine surgery, OZOP is developing technology that would combine an endoscope with an inflatable implant which could be placed inside the human body using a small incision. "With our technology, the future of spine fusion surgeries would be through a puncture and then insertion of an inflatable interbody device," says Michael Chermak, CEO at OZOP. The benefits of this technology are expected to include avoiding potential damage to critical anatomy, the necessity for full-body anesthesia, and lengthy hospitalization while also significantly reducing surgical costs, recovery and rehab time.

"We take pride in honoring Ozop Surgical Corp as one of the 10 companies that are specialized in providing Orthopedic Solutions for respective Companies," said Alex D'souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook.

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers. For more information please visit www.ozopsurgical.com .

About MedTech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, MedTech Outlook is a print magazine that covers most important and latest developments in healthcare industry. A panel of experts and members of MedTech Outlook's editorial board selected and finalized the "Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers - 2018" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: www.medicaltechoutlook.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:

Ted Haberfield

President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(760) 755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ozop Surgical Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538048/Ozop-Surgical-Corp-Named-to-MedTech-Outlooks-Top-10-Orthopedic-Solution-Providers--2019