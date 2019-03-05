The "Pharmacovigilance System in UKRAINE" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Webinar on Pharmacovigilance Procedure in Ukraine covers all important topics in concise 90-minute presentations that ALL of your employees will be able to learn and implement in creating your Pharmacovigilance system as per Ukraine Regulatory requirement.

The Webinar will be based on the recent amendments on Good Pharmacovigilance Practices Guidelines by Ministry of Health of Ukraine dated April 5, 2018.

On the 10th of February 2016, The Ministry of Health of Ukraine published on its website the draft decree "On Amendments to Some Decrees of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" (hereinafter the draft decree), which proposes a number of changes in the relevant Ministry regulations.

The most important among the suggested amendments is the one concerning the Procedure of monitoring of adverse reactions to medicinal products permitted for medical use as approved by decree 898 of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, dating December 27, 2006 (hereinafter the current procedure), in the new edition, changing its name to "The Procedure for the Conduct of Pharmacovigilance" (hereinafter the new procedure).

At the conclusion of this tutorial, participants will be able to:

How to create and manage a Quality system in Pharmacovigilance

How to create and maintain your Pharmacovigilance system Master File

How to make your system (with SOPs, WIs, Manuals etc.) for Audits and Inspections

How to prepare and submit Risk Management Plans (RMP)

How to create your Pharmacovigilance system for collection, processing and reporting of ICSRs

How to prepare and submit the PSURs

Post-registration Safety Study

Signal Management

Additional monitoring

The process of communication on security issues

Measures to minimize risk: selection tools and performance metrics

Who Should Attend?

If you are involved in any aspect of Pharmacovigilance or planning to start your Pharmacovigilance System in Ukraine and looking forward to strengthen your Pharmacovigilance knowledge as per regulatory standards in Ukraine, this webinar will help you to increase your knowledge base regarding the techniques and regulatory processes involved in creation and maintenance of Pharmacovigilance System in Ukraine.

This will be a perfect learning opportunity in all areas of drug safety, Pharmacovigilance, regulatory and quality compliance and will be a great addition to your knowledge in Pharmacovigilance.

All professionals involved in:

Pharmacovigilance (including QPPV)

Clinical Research

Risk Management

Drug Safety Assessment Department

Safety Data Analysis

Pharmacoepidemiology

Information Technology

Regulatory Affairs

Pharmacovigilance Consultancy

Quality Compliance

Legal

