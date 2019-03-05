

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House lambasted Democrats for launching an inquiry into alleged obstruction of justice and abuse of office by President Donald Trump and dozens of individuals in his inner circle.



In a statement issued on Monday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., opened up a 'disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations' already investigated by the Special Counsel and committees in both Chambers of Congress'.



According to her, Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on 'this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of 'Russia collusion' is crumbling'.



Sanders accused the Democrats of harassing the President to distract from their radical agenda of making America a socialist country, killing babies after they're born, and pushing a 'green new deal' that would destroy jobs and bankrupt America.



While the American people deserve a Congress that works with the President to address serious issues like immigration, healthcare, and infrastructure, 'the Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens', she said.



Sarah Sanders alleged that the Democrats are not after the truth, but after the President.



Nadler officially launched a broad investigation of the President, his associates, and members of his administration on Monday by requesting documents from 81 agencies, entities, and individuals believed to have relevant information.



The areas under investigation by the committee include the possibility Trump and others interfered in the Mueller investigation and other official proceedings as well as the alleged cover-up of violations of the law;



The committee will also investigate potential violations of the emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution, violations of federal campaign and financial reporting laws, and other criminal misuses of official positions for personal gain.



Trump dismissed the investigation as a 'political hoax,' but said he would cooperate with it.



In a series of statements on Twitter later, Trump criticized the move.



'We the people will now be subjected to the biggest display of modern day McCarthyism....which is the widest fishing net expedition....every aspect of the presidents life....all in order to get power back so they can institute Socialism,' he tweeted.



