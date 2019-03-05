SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Network Payment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005522/en/

Global Network Payment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tech-savvy millennials are resorting to e-wallets, mobile payment, NFC payment, and WAP for all their payment-related requirements. This is creating immense scopes of growth of network payment services market on a global scale. Such options are known to facilitate immediate payment options and integrated payment solutions which are emerging as some of the imposition needs of the millennials. The category spend momentum is further supplemented by the exponential growth of the e-commerce and financial institutions. The network payment services find their extensive applications in these sectors where a significant portion of the financial transactions is done through the electronic wallet platform, which is a category subsegment. However, strict regulations and the regular technological strides made on this platform bring constant change in the market dynamics which also pose as the significant market pain-points. Download the free sample copy of this network payment services market intelligence report here!

Even though currently, the US is accounting for the highest number of non-cash transactions, the absence of proper infrastructure and the government's incumbency towards the legacy payment systems will hinder further category growth. Emerging markets such as India and China are rapidly adopting advanced payment technologies such as e-wallets, EMV chip-enabled cards, NFC payment, and cryptocurrencies which is paving the way for an exponential category spend growth in these regions.

This network payment services sourcing and procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the category pricing strategies. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. This report provides additional insights to strategic sourcing objectives, category management, and supplier selection criteria.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the network payment services market intelligence report!

"Adoption of security technology, such as EMV security is known to offer buyers better security against fraud occurrence and counterfeit attempts of cards," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This network payment services sourcing and procurement report has estimated that the following factors will influence the category growth in the following years:

Demand from APAC and South America is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period

Unplanned IT disruptions and cyber attacks will be a crucial concern for service providers

Buy the full network payment services market intelligence report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the financial services category provide detailed supply market forecasts, strategic sourcing, supplier selection insights, and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their pricing strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Network payment services

US market insights

Supplier selection criteria in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Pricing strategies

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices and strategic sourcing insights

Want customized information from the network payment services sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Insurance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Claims Processing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005522/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us