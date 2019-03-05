The "France Confectionery Market Analysis (2013 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data guide on Confectionery provides a complete overview of the market during the period 2010-2018, while the forecast data is provided till 2023.

The data guide comprises retail sales, of various categories within Confectionery, such as Gum, Sugar Confectionery, and Snack Bars, along with their values, volume and channels of distribution.

Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments in the Confectionery market, along with their growth perspective, which is expected to help in venturing into specific growth areas.

This guide helps in making well-informed business decisions, primarily regarding the latest market trends and product developments.

Extensive secondary and primary researches/interviews are conducted as a part of the market analysis.

A Glimpse of the Report

The France Confectionery market has been recording a CAGR of 1.65% since 2010. The Chocolate category has shown the highest growth since 2010 with a CAGR of 2.69%, and surpassed volume consumption of 291.2 MN KG in 2018.

The Softlines/Selflines segment is expected to dominate the Sugar Confectionery sales during the forecast period. Convenience Stores remain an important distribution channel for the Confectionery sales.

Some of the Key Takeaways

Energy Bars constitute the leading segment in Snack Bars category which has a per capita consumption of 0.005198 KG in 2018.

Softlines/Selflines was the fastest growing segment in the last five years, with a CAGR of 3.07%.

The volume sale of Chocolate category observed a flat sale, despite the robust value growth.

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Glimpse of the Report

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 Category Definitions

1.2.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

1.2.3 CAGR Definition and Calculations

1.2.4 Exchange Rates

1.2.5 Research Methodology

2 Overview

3 The Triangulated Methodology

4 Standard Methodology and Quality Control

5 France Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

5.1 Historic sales of France Confectionery by category: Value 2013-2018

5.2 Forecast sales of France Confectionery by category: Value 2018-2023

5.3 Historic sales of France Confectionery by category: Volume 2013-2018

5.4 Forecast sales of France Confectionery by category: Volume 2018-2023

6 France Chocolate Market Analysis, 2013-2023

6.1 Historic sales of France Chocolate by segment: Value 2013-2018

6.2 Forecast sales of France Chocolate by segment: Value 2018-2023

6.3 Historic sales of France Chocolate by segment: Volume 2013-2018

6.4 Forecast sales of France Chocolate by segment: Volume 2018-2023

7 France Snack Bars Market Analysis, 2013-2023

7.1 Historic sales of France Snack Bars by segment: Value 2013-2018

7.2 Forecast sales of France Snack Bars by segment: Value 2018-2023

7.3 Historic sales of France Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2013-2018

7.4 Forecast sales of France Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2018-2023

8 France Sugar Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

8.1 Historic sales of France Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2013-2018

8.2 Forecast sales of France Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2018-2023

8.3 Historic sales of France Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2013-2018

8.4 Forecast sales of France Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2018-2023

9 France Gum Market Analysis, 2013-2023

9.1 Historic sales of France Gum by segment: Value 2013-2018

9.2 Forecast sales of France Gum by segment: Value 2018-2023

9.3 Historic sales of France Gum by segment: Volume 2013-2018

9.4 Forecast sales of France Gum by segment: Volume 2018-2023

10 Company Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

10.1 Company Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

10.2 Company Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

10.3 Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

10.4 Company Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

11 Brand Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

11.1 Brand Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

11.2 Brand Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

11.3 Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

11.4 Brand Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

12 Distribution by Channels Analysis: %Value 2013-2018

12.1 Distribution of Chocolate by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.2 Distribution of Snack Bars by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.3 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.4 Distribution of Gum by channel: %Value 2013-2018

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

August Storck KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG

Eurazeo Capital

Ferrero Group

Haribo GmbH Co. KG

Lamy Lutti S.A.S

Mars, Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nutrition Sante S.A.S

OVERSTIM.s

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

Post Holdings Inc.

Ricola AG

The Kellogg Company

