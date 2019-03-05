

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth slowed for the second consecutive month in January, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, followed by a 5.5 percent rise in December. In November, the production was 8.2 percent.



Among sectors, mining production fell by 1.2 percent annually in January, while the biggest increase was in energy production by 14.6 percent.



The manufacturing output registered a 3.7 percent year-on-year rise in January and fell 0.3 percent compared to the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX