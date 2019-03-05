Edison Investment Research - Media - 4imprint Group: 4imprint's results show continued strong progress, with FY18 revenues up 18% on the prior year, coming in just ahead of our forecasts. The growth was supported by additional brand awareness spend, with revenue per marketing dollar holding up very well at $5.63 (FY17: $5.67). The group continues to be well placed to carry on growing its market share in the substantial and fragmented promotional goods sector, on margins that should edge ahead. Our FY19 revenue forecast is lifted 2%, with a slightly lower increase in earnings reflecting further brand support marketing. The group has strong cash conversion (100%) and a cash rich balance sheet. We consider that there is further potential upside to the share price.ISIN: GB0006640972

