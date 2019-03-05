BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



5 March 2019



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2019 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 12 April 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 15 March 2019 (ex dividend date is 14 March 2019).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



