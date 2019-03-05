Record-setting Acme Solar has secured a third of the latest procurement exercise in the state with a lowest bid of INR2.48/kWh. The tender was oversubscribed by more than 100% as offers came in for 1,620 MW of capacity.From pv magazine India. Rajasthan has almost done it again, with a 750 MW solar auction in the state attracting a bid that came within a whisker of equaling India's historic low price of INR2.44/kWh ($0.035). After that record low was set in Gujarat in 2017, it was replicated in Rajasthan last year. The Rajasthan tender held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) attracted ...

