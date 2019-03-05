Europe's Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2019 Winners Revealed

BERLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the Merchant Payments Ecosystem Awards 2019 were announced on Wednesday (February 20) at the prestigious MPE Awards Gala Dinner & Ceremony held in the InterContinental Hotel Berlin, attended by 1000+ MPE2019 conference participants.

The Merchant Payments Ecosystem Awards (MPE Awards) celebrate and honour the achievements of companies across European merchant payments ecosystem. MPE Awards history started in 2010 as the first European awards to recognize the outstanding role of card acquirers, processors, PSP's, POS and payment solution providers and to honor companies and individuals who helped move the industry forward.

For 2019, the categories have been fully updated to reflect the areas that matter most to payment acceptance in today's market. There is a brand new category for MERCHANTS entering the Awards recognising "Best Merchant payment implementation/process." MPE Awards 2019 recognize the best payment companies in 12 categories, divided into 2 groups with different voting/judging process.

"Our congratulations go to all of the winners and nominees of the MPE 2019 Awards at the MPE conference," said Natalia Ivanis, Head of Marketing & Media Partnership, Empiria Group (www.empiriagroup.eu), the organizer of the MPE conferences.

BEST MERCHANT PAYMENT IMPLEMENTATION/PROCESS AWARD - Computop

BEST ON-BOARDING PROCESS / SOLUTION AWARD - Technologi

BEST PSP AWARD - Yandex.Money

BEST ID, SECURITY & ANTI-FRAUD SOLUTION AWARD - Forter

BEST POS INNOVATION / POS SOFTWARE PAYMENT APPLICATIONS AWARD - myPOS Europe

BEST MERCHANT PAYMENTS PARTNERSHIP AWARD - Handpoint

BEST INTERNATIONAL / CROSS-BORDER PAYMENT SOLUTION AWARD - ACI_Worldwide

BEST ACQUIRER / PROCESSOR AWARD - PPRO

BEST DATA ANALYTICS & SCIENCE AWARD - Nets Group

BEST ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTION AWARD - Banking Circle

THE MPE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR AWARDS - Newgen Payments

BEST STARTUP INNOVATION AWARD - MuchBetter

For further information on MPE Award winners, please visit: https://www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com/awards

MPE 2019 Awards were sponsored by DISCOVER GLOBAL NETWORK https://www.discoverglobalnetwork.com/en-us/

About the MPE:

Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) is the Europe's Largest Merchant Payments Conference, Exhibition and community focused on card acquiring, Alternative payments, merchant services, POS, mobile and on-line payment acceptance.

MPE ecosystem connects: merchants, acquirers, PSPs, payment processors, schemes, regulators, gateways, POS HW/SW solution providers and innovative FinTechs.

