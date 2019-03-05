TrueCommerce Qualified for SAP Business One Cloud

PITTSBURGH, March 05, 2019Cloud hosted by SAP. The accomplishment offers SAP Business One customers a cloud-to-cloud integration with TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that links customers, suppliers, channels, and systems.

"SAP Business One Cloud customers are agile, innovative organizations that thrive in the rapidly evolving omnichannel environment," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "To keep up, their business system should be one step ahead. Partnership with TrueCommerce opens new unified commerce capabilities for SAP Business One users, allowing them to make the most of their ERP investments."

The TrueCommerce integration for SAP Business One supports integration for key sales, purchasing and warehouse documents. It also provides key omnichannel capabilities, such as EDI, B2B/B2C e-commerce connectivity, Pack & Ship and order fulfillment. Finally, the solution helps organizations to easily connect with various channels making the most of SAP Business One in the cloud potential.

"SAP continues to grow its cloud business for SME's," said James Kofalt, SAP Business One Program Manager for Industry Solutions, North America. "The TrueCommerce offerings are a valuable addition to our portfolio of solutions for SAP Business One Cloud, hosted by SAP."

TrueCommerce Foundry leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network which, includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

