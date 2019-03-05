Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of Director

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

The Board of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Georgina Field as a new non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect from 1 May 2019.

Mrs Field is chief executive officer and founder of White Marble Marketing Ltd, a marketing consultancy practice for the wealth and asset management industry. She has 17 years' experience marketing for fund management groups and service providers. Past roles include Head of European Marketing at Aberdeen Asset Management and Marketing Director of Neptune Investment Management.

Richard Laing, chairman of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc said "I am delighted that Georgina has agreed to join the Board. Her marketing expertise in the financial sector will be invaluable to the Company."

Ms Field does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Paul Griggs

Invesco Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

5 March 2019