SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Mining Explosives Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Consumer appliances such as electric vehicles, solar energy units, and cell phones that are empowered with lithium-ion batteries are becoming common and are widely used across many the households. Consequently, this is triggering mining activities to extract lithium, which, in turn, is creating a substantial requirement for mining explosives at the sites. Despite the promises of steady category growth, the dynamic consumption trends and the imposition of stricter regulations will hinder the category spend momentum across some of the significant economies. Download the Free Sample of the mining explosives market research report here!

The growing preference towards renewable and alternative energy sources over coal is causing a slump in the mining activities, thereby reducing category adoption rate in the US. However, the high demand for lithium from industries like energy, storage and electric vehicles will continue creating requirements for mining explosives in the US. Abundant natural reserves of metals and prevalence of favorable regulations are supporting metal mining activities in South America, thereby driving the category spend growth in the region. Increasing demand for commodities, such as uranium and coal, to cater to the demand for energy on a global scale, is propelling the frequency of mining activities in countries in APAC.

This mining explosives market research report identifies the potential challenges and recommends specific procurement strategies to help minimize the procurement spend. Our reports also offer a comprehensive overview of the global and regional pricing dynamics, top mining explosives suppliers, supplier selection criteria, and category management insights. Such insights will aid procurement teams to determine the best possible strategies for procuring mining explosives at cost-effective rates.

"Buyers are advised to partner with mining explosives suppliers that have adopted backward integration for raw materials such as ammonium nitrate," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "This will aid in tackling the fluctuating prices of the raw materials," added Anil.

This mining explosives market research report has highlighted the following factors to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Demand from APAC and South America is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period

Engaging with suppliers that provide technical consultation will reduce category spend

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on critical cost drivers, pricing dynamics, and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier selection criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

Report scope snapshot: Mining explosives

Category definition

