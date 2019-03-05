The "Kitchen Market Research Analysis UK 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a brand new Research Analysis market report providing an independent and comprehensive review of the UK Kitchen Products Market in 2019 with forecasts to 2023.

Written specifically for Kitchen Products manufacturers, distributors and contractors, the report is available immediately in a variety of formats for use in your market intelligence reports &, presentations and is designed for sharing with colleagues.

With updated 2019 charts and augmented 2019 kitchen design trends, the report also provides more detail on current kitchen design trends in an easy to follow format. Published with fully revised data sets, the report represents a comprehensive and strategic review of the UK Kitchen Products market in 2019, providing statistically valid, reliable and vital market intelligence based on financial data from more than 80% of the UK Kitchen Products industry by value.

The 170+ page report is essential reading for any company active in the UK Kitchen Products industry and enables the reader to undertake an in-depth review of their competitive environment in order to develop marketing plans, assist business strategy or simply to identify market opportunities and increase sales.

This Report Includes

Kitchen trends and forecasts and number of kitchens sold in 2019

Kitchen Products Market Size by Value 2013-2019; Forecasts to 2023

Kitchen Market Trends Market Influences

Products Outperforming the Market

Kitchen Design Trends in 2019

Growth Opportunities 2019-2023

SWOT PEST Review, In-Depth Trend Analysis

Product Mix Key Product Sectors Market Size Trends 2013-2023

Distribution Channel Shares 2019

80+ Leading Kitchen Retailers Manufacturers Profiles 3 Year Financials

Key Benefits

Current, Historical Future Market Performance Trends 2013-2023

Identify Larger Key Kitchen Retailers Active in the Kitchen Market, Instant Sales Leads

Product Mix Trends Identify Best Performing Sectors, Focus Your Marketing

Identify and Target New More Lucrative Clients Develop Sales Leads Strategies

Develop Market Shares for Key Players, Who is Performing Well? Competitor Analysis.

Develop Your Company's SWOT PEST Analysis Faster Supported by Independent Data

Identify Market Opportunities Threats to Your Business

Use the Ultimate Pack' to Share the Data with Colleagues, Copy Paste into Your Own Reports, Deeper Financial Analysis.

Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH ANALYSIS REPORTS

1.1 Features Benefits Of This Report

1.2 Methodology Sources Of Information

2. UK KITCHEN PRODUCTS MARKET 2013-2023

2.1 Kitchen Products Market Definition

2.2 Kitchen Products Market Size

2.2.1 Kitchen Products Market Size Trends 2013-2023

2.2.2 Kitchen Products Market 2019-2023 Future Prospects

2.3 Kitchen Products Market Real Term Value 2013-2023

2.3.1 Kitchen Products Market 2013-2023 In Real Prices

2.3.2 Key Growth Products Current Growth Trends

2.3.3 Top 10 Kitchen Design Trends In 2019 2023

Convergence Of Design

Other Popular Kitchen Design Styles In 2019

2.4 Kitchen Products Market Product Mix By Value 2019

2.5 Kitchen Products Market Distribution Channel Analysis

2.5.1 Share By Distribution Channel 2019

2.5.2 Specialist Kitchen Retailers 1 Page Profiles 3 Years Financials

40+ Retailers Turnover, Profit, Overview 'At a Glance' 3 Year Financials

2.6 Key Market Trends Influences 2019-2023

2.6.1 PEST Analysis 2019 Politico-Legal, Environmental, Social Technological

2.6.2 Political Legal Influences On Kitchen Products Market

2.6.3 The Impact of Brexit on the Market 2019-2023

Short Term Brexit Impact (2019-2020)

Political Impact of Brexit

Economic Impact of Brexit

Longer Term Brexit Impact (2021-2023)

2.6.4 Macro Economic Influences Trends 2013-2023

Gross Domestic Product 2013-2023

UK Inflation 2013-2023

Interest Rates 2012-2023

UK Unemployment Rates 2013-2023

2.6.5 UK Housebuilding Market Size -Value Volume 2013-2023

Housebuilding Starts UK 2013-2023

Housebuilding Activity Shares by End Use Sector

Private Sector Housebuilding Market Starts-Volume 2013-2023

Housing Association House Building Market -Volume 2013-2023

Local Authority House Building Market -Volume 2013-2023

2.6.6 House Moving Residential Property Market 2013-2023

2.6.7 UK Refurbishment Market 2013-2023

2.6.8 Self Build Market Volume 2013-2023

2.6.9 UK Construction Market 2013-2023 Output By Value

2.6.10 UK New Build Construction Market By Value 2013-2023

2.6.11 UK Domestic Refurbishment Market By Value 2013-2023

2.7 Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities Threats (Swot) Analysis

2.7.1 Strengths Of The Kitchen Products Market 2019

2.7.2 Weaknesses Of The Kitchen Products Market 2019

2.7.3 Opportunities For The Kitchen Products Market 2019-2023

2.7.4 Threats To The Kitchen Products Market 2019

3. UK KITCHEN PRODUCTS MARKET

3.1 Kitchen Products Market Definition

3.2 Product Mix 2013, 2019 2023

3.2.1 Product Sector Shares 2019

3.2.2 Product Sector Shares 2013

3.2.3 Product Sector Share Forecasts 2023

3.3 Kitchen Furniture Market

3.3.1 Total Kitchen Furniture Market Sales 2013-2023

3.3.2 Kitchen Trends Designs In 2019 Kitchen Furniture Trends 2019

3.3.2 Rigid And Flat Pack Kitchen Furniture Market 2013-2023

3.3.3 Rigid Kitchen Furniture Market Sales 2013-2023

3.3.4 Flat Pack Kitchen Furniture Market Sales 2013-2023

3.4 Kitchen Appliances Market

3.4.1 Built-In Kitchen Appliance Market By Value 2013-2023

3.4.2 Built In Kitchen Appliance Market Product Mix By Value 2019

3.4.3 Built In Cooking Appliances Market 2019-2023

3.4.4 Hobs, Ovens Market Trends In 2019

3.4.5 Built In Refrigeration Market 2019-2023

3.4.6 Refrigeration Market Trends In 2019

3.4.7 Built-In Dishwashers Market 2019-2023

3.4.8 Dishwasher Market Trends 2019

3.4.9 Built-In Laundry Appliances Market 2019-2023

3.4.10 Washing Machine Market Trends 2019

3.5 Kitchen Worktops Market

3.5.1 Worktop Market Trends 2019

3.6 Kitchen Sinks Taps Market

3.6.1 Kitchen Sink Tap Market Trends 2019

4. KITCHEN SUPPLIERS 1 PAGE PROFILES

4.1 40+ Kitchen Suppliers 1 Page Profiles 3 Years Financials

40+ Kitchen Suppliers 2018 Turnover, Profit Company Overview 'At a Glance'

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/frv9bp/united_kingdom?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005664/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Furniture