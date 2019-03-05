The "Facilities Management Market Report Research Analysis UK 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the brand new Facilities Management market report providing a fresh, comprehensive reliable review of the entire public private UK FM Outsourcing Market in 2019 with forecasts to 2023. This report provides even more detail on critical success factors for the FM market in 2019 and beyond.

Published in March 2019 specifically for equipment and material suppliers who target FM companies as well being written for FM outsourcing contractors themselves, the report is available immediately in a variety of formats for use in reports, presentations etc and represents high quality market intelligence for the entire UK Facilities Management Outsourcing Industry.

Combining the best of both quantitative and qualitative input, this exclusive report is based on industry sales and a wide range of secondary sources. The 200+ page strategic market report includes FM companies with almost 90 billion in sales in 2019 and considers the likely impact of Brexit.

The report includes easy to read charts and considers the performance of the FM market in 2019 with the research assessing critical success factors in FM, Brexit EU membership changes and a host of other market influences. This 10th edition report illustrates and analyses market size, trends, service mix and end use sector share in the facilities management market in 2019, supported by relevant and incisive qualitative discussion on key market influences, M&A activity in 2019 with market forecasts to 2023.

Facilities Management Market Report includes:

UK Facilities Management Market by Value 2013-2023

Key Market Trends Influences Analysis

NEW for 2019 Critical Success Factors in FM

Product/Service Mix, Market Sizes Trends 2013-2023

End Use Sector Share 2013, 2019 2023

1 Page Profile for 100+ FM Providers Turnover Profit Estimates for Each Company, Ranking for Contractors

FM Industry Structure Detailed Analysis 2013-2023

SWOT PEST, Ansoff Growth Prospects, Positive Negative Influences, Future Prospects for Facilities Management Market

Key Benefits:

Current, Historical Future Market Performance Trends 2013-2023

Service Sector Shares Trends Identify Best Performing Sectors, Which Customers are Growing Demand? Focus Your Marketing, Increase Your Sales

Incorporate into your Marketing Business Plan, Explore Various Strategic Options

Develop Sales Leads Focus Your Marketing

Incorporate SWOT PEST Analysis Into Your Reports Quickly Provide More Detail to Your Colleagues

Topics Covered

1. Introduction To Research Analysis Report

Key Features Benefits of this Research Analysis Report

Introduction to this Research Analysis Report

2. UK Facilities Management Market

2.1 Executive Summary Market Overview

2.2 Facilities Management Market Size Trends 2013-2023

Facilities Management Market Size 2013-2023 Current Prices

Facilities Management Market Size 2013-2023 Constant Prices

Facilities Management Market Critical Success Factors

Average FM Contractor Sales Revenue 2013-2023

Future Prospects

2.3 Market Trends In The Facilities Management Market

Facilities Management Industry Profitability 2013-2023

Facilities Management Industry Assets 2013-2023

Facilities Management Industry Debt 2013-2023

Facilities Management Market Net Worth 2013-2023

Sales Per Employee in Facilities Management Market 2013-2023

2.4 Key Market Influences, PEST SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis Illustration of Key Market Forces

Political Legal Influences Trends, Short Term Impact of Brexit, Long Term Brexit Impact

Economic Influences Trends

GDP 2013-2023, UK Inflation, Interest Rates, Employment Rates

SWOT Analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats

2.5 Facilities Management Product Service Mix

2.5.1 Share by Facilities Management Sector 2013, 2019 2023

2.5.2 Integrated FM TFM Services Market Value 2013-2023

2.5.3 Property Maintenance O&M Market Value 2013-2023

2.5.4 Office Support Services Market Value 2013-2023

2.5.5 Security Access Control Services Market Value 2013-2023

2.5.6 PFI PPP Facilities Management Market Value 2013-2023

2.5.7 Contract Cleaning Market Value 2013-2023

2.5.8 Contract Catering Market Value 2013-2023

2.6 Facilities Management End User Channel Mix

Share by Key End Use Market 2013, 2019 2023

3. The Facilities Management Industry

3.1 Facilities Management Industry Structure

Industry Mix by Growth/Decline Over Last 12 Months

Industry Share by Credit Rating in 2019

Industry Mix by Age of Companies in 2019

Industry Share by Number of Employees in 2019

Industry Mix by Turnover Band in 2019

Industry Share by Location Type in 2019

Industry Mix by Geographical Region in 2019

4. Rankings For FM Contractors In 2019

Facilities Management Companies Listing

FM Contractors Ranking By Turnover

Individual Turnover Estimates by Company

FM Contractors Ranking by Profitability

FM Contractors Ranking by Assets

FM Contractors Ranking by Debt

FM Contractors Ranking by Net Worth

5. FM Contractors Profiles 'At A Glance'

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5ffr8/the_united?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005667/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Facilities Management