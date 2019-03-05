

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a notable increase in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said new home sales jumped by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 621,000 in December after surging up by 9.1 percent to a revised rate of 599,000 in November.



Economists had expected new home sales to tumble by 8.7 percent to a rate of 600,000 from the 657,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the monthly increase, the Commerce Department said new home sales in December were down by 2.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



The continued sales growth during the month was partly due to a 44.8 percent spike in new home sales in the Northeast.



New home sales in the South and West also increased by 5.0 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, while sales in the Midwest plunged by 15.3 percent.



The report said the median sales price of new houses sold in December was $318,600, up 5 percent from $303,500 in November but down 7.2 percent from $343,300 a year ago.



The estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 344,000, representing 6.6 months of supply at the current sales rate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX