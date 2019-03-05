The "Slip Additives Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Slip Additives market accounted for $198.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $359.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from APAC, advancements in the packaging industry and growing demand for plastic films in medical applications are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, strict environmental government rules and volatility in raw material prices are hampering the market.

Slip additives substances are the kind of fatty amides which are broadly used to keep up the nature of substrates. It also diminishes film-to-film and film-to-metal surface friction, offer resistance to interfering in the downstream process, and provides thermal stability thereby, minimizing adhesion, aiding separation. These characteristics have led to the use of Slip Additives in plastics and polymer manufacturing.

Based on application, Packaging segment has witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period due to rise with the growing food beverage industry. Changing lifestyles and growing working-class populations in emerging economies are driving the market for on-the-go packaging products. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to fast industrialization and the presence of major packaging manufacturing companies.

