

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a slowdown in the rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the previous month, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Tuesday showing growth rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 59.7 in February after falling to 56.7 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 57.3.



'The non-manufacturing sector's growth rate rebounded in February after cooling off in January,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'Respondents are concerned about the uncertainty of tariffs, capacity constraints and employment resources; however, they remain mostly optimistic about overall business conditions and the economy.'



The rebound by the headline index was partly due to a notable acceleration in the pace of new orders growth, with the new orders index surging up to 65.2 in February from 57.7 in January.



The business activity index also jumped to 64.7 in February from 59.7 in January, although the employment index dipped to 55.2 from 57.8.



The report also said the prices index fell to 54.4 in February from 59.4 in January, indicating a notable slowdown in the pace of price growth.



Last Friday, the ISM released a separate report showing growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed by much more than anticipated in February.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index dropped to 54.2 in February after climbing to 56.6 in January. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 55.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX