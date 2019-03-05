Wasabi Technologies: Wasabi's Rapid Global Expansion Drives the Opening of its Third Data Center in Amsterdam

Boston, MA, March 05, 2019, the hot cloud storage company, announces the opening of its first European data center based in Amsterdam. The new data center will accommodate Wasabi's accelerating growth in the EU region, bringing affordable, fast, enterprise class cloud storage closer to the company's European customer base.

Wasabi provides object cloud storage that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3. Its API is 100% S3 compliant and there are no charges for anything other than the amount of data stored - no egress fees, no charges for PUT, LIST, DELETE or other API calls. Wasabi offers one tier of storage that is fast, inexpensive, and secure. And now with an EU data center, European users can enjoy very short latency times and ease of compliance with GDPR. Wasabi has over 6,000 paying customers, thousands more in free trial, and a sustained growth rate of roughly 20% month over month.

Richard Czech, VP, EMEA Sales at Wasabi comments, "IDC predicts that the collective sum of the world's data will grow from 33 zettabytes last year to a 175 ZB by 2025, for a compounded annual growth rate of 61 percent. The European, Middle East, and African regions are no exceptions as institutions, enterprises, and governments have tremendous data storage needs and are very mindful about price, performance, and protection. Our business operations will be driven through an aggressive channel strategy and we are ready to bring customers and partners on board to experience the competitive advantage that Wasabi hot cloud storage will bring them. Having a local data center in the EU makes the decision to move to the cloud much clearer for them."

David Friend, CEO of Wasabi shares, "We believe nearly all data will eventually be stored in the cloud. Customers migrating from on-premises storage to Wasabi usually find that storing data in Wasabi costs less than just the annual maintenance of their on-prem storage. With our new Amsterdam data center, our European customers can now enjoy the benefits of Wasabi's amazingly fast read/write speeds. Storage is becoming a commodity. Smart IT people are coming to the conclusion that they don't need the cost and hassle of on-premises storage."

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no additional hidden fees. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA.




