The "Floorcoverings Market Report Research Analysis UK 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the 4th edition Floorcoverings Market Research Analysis 2019 market report providing a comprehensive review of the 2019 UK Floorcoverings market with forecasts to 2023. The report also includes an up to date review of the recent and future impact of Brexit on the floorcoverings market.

Written for floorcovering manufacturers and distributors, the report reviews the entire domestic non-domestic floorcoverings market focusing on trends in the domestic sector. Invaluable for business planning, marketing plans growing sales quickly, the report is available immediately in a variety of formats for dissemination with colleagues.

The report illustrates and discusses the performance of the domestic and non-domestic UK floorcoverings market for carpets market, laminate wood flooring trends, tiles and other flooring product trends in recent years, with analysis of product mix and share by distribution channel between 2013 and 2019, with forecasts to 2023.

1 Page profiles for 50+ leading manufacturers and 60+ leading retailers are provided, along with 3 years financial history to illustrate the recent performance of the market. Revised and updated discussion for 2019 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

The report includes:

UK Floorcoverings Market by Value 2013-2023

Floorcoverings Market Trends Influences, Design Trends, Fashions etc.

Product Mix, Market Sizes Trends for Domestic Carpets Market, Laminate Wood, Flooring Tiles Market etc.

Distribution Channel Share DIY, retailers, high street etc shares in 2013, 2019 2023

1 Page Profile for 120+ Flooring Retailers Manufacturers, Turnover Profit Rankings for Each Company

Floorcovering Retailers Industry Structure Detailed Analysis 2013-2023

SWOT PEST, Ansoff Growth Prospects, Positive Negative Influences, Future Prospects

Key Benefits

Current, Historical Future Market Performance Trends 2013-2023

Product Customer Segment Shares Trends Identify Best Performing Sectors, Which Customers are Growing Demand? Focus Your Marketing, Increase Your Sales

Incorporate into your Marketing Business Plan, Explore Various Strategic Options

Develop Sales Leads Focus Your Marketing

Incorporate SWOT PEST Analysis Into Your Reports Quickly Provide More Detail to Your Colleagues

Topics Covered

1. Introduction To Research Analysis Reports

1.1 Key Features Benefits of this Research Analysis Report

2. UK Floorcoverings Market

2.1 Executive Summary Market Overview

2.2 Domestic Non Dom Floorcoverings Market Size 2013

2.2.1 Domestic Non-Dom Floorcoverings Market Size 2013-2023

2.2.2 Floorcoverings Market Size 2013-2023 Constant Prices

2.2.3 Floorcoverings Market Share by Product 2013-2023

2.2.4 Floorcoverings Market Share by Domestic Non-Dom 2013-2023

2.3 Domestic Floorcoverings Market Size Trends 2013-2023

2.3.1 Domestic Floorcoverings Market Size 2013-2023 Current Price

2.3.2 Domestic Floorcoverings Market Size 2013-2023 Constant Prices

2.3.3 Future Prospects

2.4 Key Market Trends In The Floorcoverings Market

2.4.1 PEST Analysis Illustration of Key Market Forces

2.4.2 Political Legal Influences Trends

Short Term Impact of Brexit

Long Term Impact of Brexit

2.4.3 Economic Influences Trends

2.4.4 UK Housebuilding Market New Build Dwellings 2013-2023

2.4.5 Social Housing Market New Build Starts by Volume 2019-2023

2.4.6 UK Self Build Market 2013-2023 by Volume

2.5 SWOT Analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats

2.6 Floorcoverings Sales Shares for England, Wales, Scotland N. Ireland 2019

2.6.1 Value Share by England, Wales, Scotland Northern Ireland 2019

2.6.2 Floorcoverings Sales by English Region 2019

2.7 Key Specification Criteria Design Trends Fashions in Floorcoverings

3. Domestic Floorcoverings Trends Shares

3.1 Share by Key Floorcovering Type 2019, 2013 2023

3.2 Domestic Carpets Market 2013-2023

3.2.1 Domestic Carpets Market Sales 2013-2023

3.2.2 Market Trends Influences on Domestic Carpets Market in 2019

3.2.3 Children's Carpets Market Size Number of Childrens Bedrooms 2019

3.2.4 Type of Carpets Specified in UK Homes in 2019

3.3 Laminate Wood Floorcoverings Market 2013 2023

3.3.1 Laminate Floorcoverings Market Product Trends

3.3.2 Wood Floorcoverings Market Product Trends

3.4 Ceramic Floor Tiles Market 2013-2023

3.5 Stone, Vinyl, Lino Other Floorcoverings Market 2013-2023

4. Floorcoverings Manufacturer Profiles

4.1 Floorcoverings Manufacturers Profiles KPIs

50+ Manufacturers' 1 Page Profiles, 3 Year Financials, Company Overview & 'At a Glance'

5. Distribution Channels Share Trends

5.1 Share by Key Distribution Channel 2019, 2013 2023

5.2 Floorcovering Retailers Market Industry Structure

5.2.1 Market Mix by Growth/Decline Over Last 12 Months

5.2.2 Industry Share by Credit Rating in 2019

5.2.3 Industry Mix by Age of Companies in 2019

5.2.4 Industry Share by Number of Employees in 2019

5.2.5 Industry Mix by Turnover Band in 2019

5.2.6 Industry Mix by Geographical Region in 2019

5.3 Key Market Trends in the Floorcoverings Retail Industry 2013-2023

5.3.1 Floorcoverings Retailers Market Profitability 2013-2023

5.3.2 Floorcoverings Retailers Industry Assets 2013-2023

5.3.3 Floorcoverings Retail Industry Debt 2013-2023

5.3.4 Floorcoverings Retail Market Net Worth 2013-2023

5.3.5 Sales per Employee in Floorcoverings Retail Market 2013-2023

5.4 Floorcoverings Retailers Industry Ranking Turnover Estimates

5.4.1 Floorcoverings Key Retailers Listing

5.4.2 60+ Floorcoverings Retailers Ranking By Turnover

5.4.3 Floorcoverings Retailer Turnover Estimates 2015

5.4.4 Floorcoverings Retailers Ranking by Profitability

5.4.5 Floorcoverings Retailers Ranking by Assets

5.4.6 Floorcoverings Retailers Ranking by Debt

5.4.7 Floorcoverings Retailers Ranking by Net Worth

5.5 Floorcoverings Retailers Profiles, KPIs 'At a Glance'

60+ Retailers 1 Page Profile, 3 Year Financials 'At a Glance'

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5j5shw/uk_floorcoverings?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005715/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Household