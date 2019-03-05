Learfield IMG College Appoints Ming Wu Executive Vice President

Digital Marketing Veteran to Oversee Company's SME, Mogo Businesses

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Ming Wu has been named executive vice president to lead a newly combined marketing and data-focused business area within Learfeld IMG College as announced today by President and CEO Greg Brown.

Wu brings 20 years of data-driven digital marketing expertise to the company, as well as significant sales experience and leadership, having held numerous executive roles for noted progressive technology-driven corporations. Wu immediately will assume oversight for two Learfield IMG College businesses - SME, a branding and creative services agency in New York City; and Mogo Interactive, a digital marketing firm in San Francisco. Both SME and Mogo will retain their respective headquarters, yet operate as part of the new 'Marketing and Data Solutions Group' within the Learfield IMG College structure.

"We listen to our clients and understand the need to provide seamless, integrated marketing offerings across both creative services and media execution," said Brown. "Ming's experience and remarkable business acumen will allow us to leverage both innovation and best-in-class services for our clients."

Mostly recently, Wu served as chief revenue officer for programmatic media agency MightyHive, where he secured numerous enterprise clients including Sprint, Nationwide Insurance, The Home Depot, Mondelez and Visa, leading to the acquisition of the company by Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital. Before that, he was executive vice president of marketing for SolarCity prior to its acquisition by Tesla; and former president for Accuen, the data-driven media agency at Omnicom - the world's second largest marketing and communications holding company. Wu grew Accuen's business to serve more than 100 brands including PepsiCo, Apple, Nissan/Infiniti, State Farm, Time Warner Cable, McDonald's, and GlaxoSmithKline. Earlier in his career, Wu managed revenue optimization across Yahoo's global advertising business and founded a start-up focused on digital sports marketing.

"As Learfield IMG College strives to provide the highest quality service and offerings for our clients, brand partners and schools that we have the privilege of working with, this is one way we can elevate what we do and provide additional value back to them," said Chief Strategy & Development Officer Rob Schneider, who oversees the company's solutions-driven businesses such as SME and Mogo. "We have already witnessed the success of this type of integration through existing collaboration between these two businesses, and this internal realignment will help us further capitalize on this market need."

Schneider added, "Data will be at the heart of bringing these and future offerings together, and our new 'Marketing and Data Solutions Group' will be an important focal point in helping our entire organization become more data-centric. Ming is perfectly suited to guide this group, and we're proud to have someone of his pedigree lead the way."

Wu will be based in San Francisco. and oversee the robust pairing of SME and Mogo respectively, providing the company considerable national reach for its data and marketing solutions. Wu is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his MBA from Stanford University.

Learfield and IMG College completed their merger on Dec. 31, 2018. The new company - Learfield IMG College - unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.

