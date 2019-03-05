The "Canned Vegetables and Mushrooms Market in United Kingdom: Business Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents analysis of canned vegetables and mushrooms market in United Kingdom.

Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United Kingdom

Canned Vegetables and Mushrooms market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered

1. UNITED KINGDOM PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. CANNED VEGETABLES, MUSHROOMS MARKET IN UNITED KINGDOM

2.1. Overview of canned vegetables and mushrooms market

2.2. Producers of canned vegetables in United Kingdom, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of canned peas

2.2.2. Producers of canned garlic

3. UNITED KINGDOM FOREIGN TRADE IN CANNED VEGETABLES, MUSHROOMS

3.1. Export and import of cucumbers and gherkins, preserved in vinegar or acetic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of onions, preserved in vinegar or acetic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of cabbage, sweet pepper, sweet corn, olives and mushrooms preserved in vinegar or acetic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of tomatoes preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of homogenised vegetables: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of potatoes, peas, canned vegetables and mushrooms shelled, asparagus, olives, sweet corn, mixtures, preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of mushrooms and truffles, preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED KINGDOM

5. CONSUMERS OF CANNED VEGETABLES, MUSHROOMS IN BRITISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Canned Vegetables and Mushrooms in United Kingdom

5.2. Canned Vegetables and Mushrooms consumers in United Kingdom

