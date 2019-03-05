EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on March 5, 2019, 5.45pm CETRegulated information - reporting share buybackEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 25, 2019 and March 4, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 25/02/2019 4,086 20.0043 81,738 26/02/2019 24,668 19.5135 481,359 27/02/2019 5,004 19.6962 98,560 28/02/2019 5,402 19.5123 105,405 01/03/2019 5,402 19.8528 107,245 04/03/2019 2,015 20.4928 41,293

As of March 4, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 146,245 shares at an average price of EUR 20.5134, representing in total EUR 2,999,987.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 239,389 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of March 4, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

