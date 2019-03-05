The Board of Directors of Novaremed AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Draeger as the new CEO. Nicholas will assume the role effective immediately. Former CEO and Founder, Eli Kaplan, will take a new role in the company to support the company's further development of its lead asset and expansion of its drug pipeline.

"We are delighted to welcome Nicholas as the new CEO of Novaremed AG. His extensive experience in building and leading teams will be key to successful further development of Novaremed's lead asset and the company itself. On behalf of the Board, I like to thank Eli for successfully building Novaremed through the past years and for leading the company through a period of significant change. His extensive knowledge of the lead asset will be an invaluable resource and support for the further development of the company.", said Harry Welten, Chairman of the Board of Novaremed AG.

Nicholas Draeger, 53, has over 25 years of experience spanning the pharmaceutical, equity brokerage, investment management and processed food industries. He started his pharmaceutical career with research and global business development roles at Roche and Recordati. Following which, he joined Credit Agricole Indosuez Cheuvreux, a leading pan-European broker as Head of Biotechnology research. His healthcare portfolio management roles followed thereafter, first as a Portfolio Manager at BB Biotech and then as a Partner at Adamant BioMedical Investments, two of the leading European healthcare institutional investors. He has been leading as CEO, Nurevas International, a processed food company in Ghana, which he co-founded in 2011. Nicholas holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Natal, South Africa, a PhD in BioChemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge, UK and an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK.

"I am delighted to have joined the Novaremed team. I look forward to working with the management team and board to continue to build on the excellent foundations that have been created to date. I would like to thank Eli for having founded Novaremed and helped guide this excellent company to this point.", said Nicholas Draeger.

Eli Kaplan, Former CEO and Founder of Novaremed AG, commented: "I congratulate Nicholas for his new role and wish him the very best for leading Novaremed forward in successfully achieving its near- and long-term goals."

Notes to the Editor:

About Novaremed

Novaremed Ltd. was founded in 2008 in Israel and reincorporated as Novaremed AG in Switzerland late 2017. Novaremed is developing NRD.E1, an orally-active small molecule with a differentiated mechanism of action for the treatment of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain (DPN). In a Phase 2a Proof of Concept study, NRD.E1 showed clinically relevant reduction in patient reported pain. Novaremed is currently preparing for a global Phase 2b study in DPN, expected to start in Q4 2019.

Contacts:

Subhasis Roy, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +41 79 2075715

Email:subhasis.roy@novaremed.com

Web:www.novaremed.com