Medisanté and Kudelski Group Sign Agreement

to Bring Enterprise-Grade Security to Remote Patient Monitoring

The companies will integrate the Kudelski IoT Security Platform with the Medisanté Medical IoT Hub and Cellular Devices.

The partnership enables cost-effective Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by ensuring privacy, confidentiality and authenticity of device readings all the way from the patient to the healthcare provider.

The direct-to-cloud IoT hub of Medisanté - ELIOT Hub - seamlessly connects cellular medical devices with any clinical system and unlocks the value of medical IoT for healthcare providers.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Lucerne, Switzerland, March 5th 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and Medisanté, the global leader in medical IoT, today announced a worldwide collaboration agreement that brings enterprise-grade security to Remote Patient Monitoring. This enables a new connected care model - alongside in-person care - for healthcare providers.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people with a chronic disease such as diabetes has more than quadrupled over the past 40 years. This has resulted in an increasingly large group of patients who require regular care from their providers in order to remain healthy. Frequent trips to the doctor to monitor patient health are costly for both patients and insurance companies. By using cellular-connected medical devices at home, elderly patients have the peace of mind of being monitored by their healthcare provider while benefitting from "zero-touch configuration" setup, thereby increasing patient compliance and positive medical outcomes.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT Security: "The Internet of Things is beginning to touch every part of our world, but medical IoT will have the biggest impact on our quality of life. By working with Medisanté to protect medical devices, we are guaranteeing authenticity and privacy of Patient-Generated Health Data."

Peter Heiniger, Medisanté CEO: "With Medisanté and Kudelski, leading clinical software vendors and healthcare providers have an exciting new option to cost-effectively scale Remote Patient Monitoring while benefitting from the latest advances in IoT security. By combining ease of use with proven device and data protection, we are giving chronically ill patients and their caregivers a lifeline that connects them and improves their lives."

About Medisanté's medical IoT Hub and Devices

While consumer-led IoT relies on Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, physician-led IoT relies on direct-to-cloud connectivity. Medisanté ELIOT Hub is the first global, cloud-based IoT hub that seamlessly connects cellular medical devices with any clinical system. The Medisanté cellular medical devices include a global IoT SIM card, which frees patients from the hassle of Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity within their home to send Patient-Generated Health Data (PGHD) to their care team.

About Medisanté Group

Medisanté is the global leader in medical IoT. It is based in Switzerland and is an innovator in the Personal Connected Health Alliance (https://www.pchalliance.org/) where it chairs the new direct-to-cloud workgroup. It connects cellular medical devices with ANY clinical system via a global IoT hub. By combining the best of global IoT and cloud technologies with the best of healthcare compliance and privacy, it allows leading clinical software vendors and healthcare providers to scale Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Medisanté firmly believes that Patient-Generated Health Data (PGHD) enables a new connected care model, alongside in-person care. For more information, please visit www.medisante-group.com (http://www.medisante-group.com/).

About the Kudelski IoT Security Platform

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is part of the Kudelski IoT Security Suite, a comprehensive set of services and solutions designed to make IoT security simple, scalable and sustainable. The platform establishes trust and integrity between devices and their associated applications. It is a universal platform which is tailored to deliver value in vertical-specific ecosystems and is easily integrated into any existing IoT architecture. Learn more about Kudelski IoT solutions and services, visit

www.kudelski-iot.com (http://www.kudelski-iot.com).

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/).

