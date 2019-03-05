Regulatory News:

As expected, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has sold the remaining part of its interest in Ubisoft (5.87% of the share capital) for an amount of €429 million, representing a capital gain of €220 million.

Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years.

In total, the sale of Vivendi's interest in Ubisoft represents an amount of €2 billion and a capital gain of €1.2 billion.

Vivendi, which already owns Gameloft, a global leader in mobile video games, confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the video games sector.

