

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with investors reacting to regional economic data and tracking news on trade, Brexit and the Chinese government's plans to revive the country's economic growth.



The major markets in Europe ended on a positive note, while most of the others in the region settled flat or on the negative side.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.15%. Among the major markets, the U.K. ended notably higher, with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 0.69%. France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX ended up 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.05%.



Shares of Evnoick rose sharply in the German market, after the company said it signed an agreement to sell its Methacrylates business to Advent International, a private equity company, for about 3 billion euros.



A rating downgrade by Bank of America pushed down the price of Richemont stock by more than 3%.



Telecom stocks had a fairly good session. Britain's Vodafone Group gained more than 1% after the company unveiled plans of a bond issuance.



French stock Eurofins Scientifi plunged sharply after the company said it would reduce investment in mergers and acqusitions.



On the economic front, Eurozone PMI services was revised up to 52.8 in February from initial reading of 52.3, while the region's retail sales grew 1.3% month-on-month in January after a 1.4% drop in December.



Separately, a closely watched survey showed that there was a modest upturn in the U.K. service sector output in February.



Data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer price inflation was stable in February after slowing slightly at the start of the year.



The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year, same as in January. The latest inflation rate was in line with economists' expectations.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI climbed 0.4% year-on-year after declining 0.3% in each of the previous three months. The latest increased matched economists' expectations.



