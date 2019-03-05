Litmus Automation Partners With Siemens to Bring IoT Edge Computing Solutions to Manufacturing Customers

LoopEdge is Integrated with MindSphere to Collect and Manage Industrial Device Data

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced that it has joined the MindSphere Partner Program, the Siemens partner program for Industrial IoT solution and technology providers. Litmus' LoopEdge platform, available immediately, collects data from industrial devices and makes it available on MindSphere, the cloud-based open IoT operating system from Siemens.

Litmus Automation's LoopEdge platform provides the ability to connect to any type of PLC or industrial system, with the ability to process, filter and analyze data at the Edge with a marketplace of applications, and secure connectivity to the Cloud or other enterprise integrations. LoopEdge has the ability to integrate data on to MindSphere in real-time with a simple interface. In addition to LoopEdge, Litmus Automation also offers its users the Loop solution which enables data manipulation using built-in analytics and real-time visualization, and for the management of any connected hardware, device, sensor or machine.

"Siemens is committed to creating partnerships that help customers digitally transform with Industrial IoT," said Paul Kaeley, senior vice president, global partner ecosystem at Siemens PLM Software. "Working with Litmus Automation allows us to bring powerful edge computing to the MindSphere ecosystem to improve customers' ability to gather valuable data from the edge and use it to improve manufacturing processes."

MindSphere connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced analytics. Litmus' LoopEdge platform integrated with MindSphere is available immediately and targets OEMs and customers in manufacturing, power distribution, and machine building.

"Our partnership with Siemens enables us to help more customers solve their IoT challenges including legacy device integration, device lifecycle management, and advanced edge computing capabilities," said John Younes, Co-founder and COO at Litmus Automation. "Customers now have a powerful edge computing solution to collect data from all of their industrial devices and make it available on MindSphere in a quick and easy way."

Siemens and MindSphere are trademarks or registered trademarks of Siemens AG.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 Manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit www.litmusautomation.com.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray

+1 626-841-1640

allison.yrungaray@momenta.partners

SOURCE: Litmus Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538081/Litmus-Automation-Partners-With-Siemens-to-Bring-IoT-Edge-Computing-Solutions-to-Manufacturing-Customers