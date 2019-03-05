Crown Bioscience and The Jackson Laboratory Collaboration Enables Global Access to FATZO Mouse Model

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019to utilize its world-class distribution channels to make the FATZO mouse model available to researchers globally.



As CrownBio's exclusive distributor of the FATZO model, JAX, the independent, nonprofit biomedical research organization will utilize its expertise in the breeding, production, and delivery of high-quality mouse models to increase worldwide access with immediate effect. As part of the agreement, JAX will provide a prioritized model supply to support CrownBio's global service platform in obesity, diabetes and associated indications.

A unique and proprietary model to CrownBio, the FATZO model, is a translationally-relevant, inbred polygenic mouse model ideal for the study of obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, and drug development. The model is sensitive to developing obesity and metabolic syndrome under the influence of a high-fat diet, which has been demonstrated to be a significant factor in the human development of these conditions. The model also exhibits human-like disease progression, making it an ideal candidate for modeling human metabolic syndrome.

"I am excited that our ongoing relationship with The Jackson Laboratory has resulted in this agreement and will enable easier access to FATZO, thereby accelerating discovery in obesity, diabetes, and NAFLD/NASH," said Dr. Jim Wang, senior vice president of CrownBio's Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease division.

To learn more about the FATZO mouse and Crown's Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease platform, visit: www.crownbio.com/cvmd

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

