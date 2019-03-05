

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday, with traders making cautious moves ahead of weekly inventory reports and reacting to reports about China lowering its economic growth target for 2019.



The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its weekly oil report later in the day, while the official data from Energy Information Administration is due Wednesday morning.



Traders were also weighing the prospects of future demand and supply positions in the market.



According to reports Libya's biggest oilfield has commenced production again. However, global oil supply is unlikely to increase any significantly, given the aggressive output cuts by OPEC and its allies.



Russia had said on Monday that it would step up output cuts this month.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.03, at %56.66 a barrel.



On Monday, WTI crude futures for April ended at $56.59 a barrel, gaining $0.79, or 1.4%.



China has lowered its economic growth target for 2019 to a range of 6% to 6.5% from the 2018 target of around 6.5%, citing challenges from rising debt and a trade dispute with the U.S.



Aiming to spur growth, the Chinese government has unveiled plans to boost spending, increase foreign firms' access to its markets and cut billions of dollars in taxes. The government also said it would continue to carry out a prudent monetary policy and use reserve requirements as policy tools.



