The price of gold (GOLD) and silver (SILVER) retraced after gold's 6th attempt to break its bear market wall. Consequently, gold stocks and silver stocks (GDX) showed some weakness. But is this really concerning? And when will gold and silver miners finally become bullish, in 2019 or later? As boht our gold forecast as well as silver forecast are still in play we believe we will see a bullish breakout in gold and silver miners still in 2019, this is why! It is interesting how short term focused readers are. After 2 weeks of weakness in precious metals we see social ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...