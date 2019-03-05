Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Participate in Upcoming March Healthcare Conferences

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET in Miami, FL

Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2019 at 1:35 PM ET in New York, NY

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the following March investor conferences:

A live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (prasinezumab - PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau, Aß (Amyloid beta) and TDP-43 where its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

