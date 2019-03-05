Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Metals Increases Holdings in Phillips Arm Gold Camp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce that the Company has staked an additional 530 hectares of mineral claims in the Phillips Arm Gold Camp, where gold exploration and production began in the 1800's. These additional claims are known as the Hewitt Point Project, and adjoin the Company's Margurete Gold Project. The claims comprising the Hewitt Point Project have been intermittently explored since 1981 with ground geophysics, soil sampling, outcrop mapping and sampling, as well as an airborne VTEM survey, the latter in 2008. With these additional claims, the Company now controls 1208 hectares of prospective gold claims in the project area.

Of particular interest, first pass prospecting by Long Lac Mineral Exploration, under the supervision of F.D. Forgeron Ph D. Geochemistry, identified and mapped two sulfidic rock samples, anomalous in gold, at Hewitt Point. A massive sulfide sample (F-29), located near a historic mine adit assayed 6.2g/t Au and over 2% Cu. A pyritic quartz sample (F-9-2) was obtained at a shear zone near a historic mine shaft at the south end of Hewitt Point and assayed 6.95g/t Au, 1300ppm Mo and over 50ppm Ag. Several anomalous gold-in-soil zones were also identified in Fogeron's 1981 program.

Through an analysis of historic data, the Company believes that the new claims cover what may be a mineralized subparallel splay to the fault hosting mineralization at the Doratha Morton Mine, 2.6km to the southwest and which is en-echelon with the Company's principal holdings in the area. The claims also contain the contact between the intrusives and volcaniclastic rocks that hosts gold mineralization at the historic Alexandra, Enid-Julie, and Doratha Morton Mines-all of which are within 3.0km to the south and southwest of Hewitt Point. Historic gold production in the area averaged 0.42 oz/ton gold. The Hewitt Point Project will be explored in conjunction with the Margurete Gold Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin Rensby, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com .

