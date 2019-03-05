Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (formerly Icon Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "City View") trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" is pleased to announce that after significant due diligence, the Company has entered into an agreement to purchase Supercritical Fluid Extraction Equipment, the best method of selectively, and cost-effectively, extracting pure cannabis extracts containing THC, CBD and terpenes from the cannabis plant. Rob Fia, CEO of the Company stated: "The System we have chosen replaces the current mismatched collection of manual and semi-automatic solutions we've explored and offers an integrated system which maximizes product quality while minimizing labor expenses and yield losses. Our chosen supplier's patented and proprietary extraction system offers the most consistent results and highest yields, with no degradation of materials." Mike Hagopian, City View Green's Extraction Guru added: "The equipment we have selected has been successfully used for a quarter century in fluid extraction and their methods have been applied to over 600 natural oils and compounds from over 300 different bio-botanical raw materials. We are very confident this equipment will establish us as a leader in the processing of high-quality THC and CBD extracts"

City View Green Holdings Inc. which began trading March 5, 2019, has been structured to be a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on seed to retail. Upon receipt of its Cannabis Act licence, City View will incorporate growing, extraction, production and retail at their Brantford, Ontario facility. It is our intention that City View will grow exceptional quality cannabis and produce high quality extracts. Once legalized, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality edible products, distillates and water-soluble products for the beverage market. In addition, City View owns a 19.9% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. Budd Hutt is a retail focused Cannabis company with access to licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. We expect that Budd Hutt will secure shelf space and distribution opportunities for City View's products. City View's Future is Green. Follow the Green. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

For further information contact:

City View Green Holdings Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO & Director

Email: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future extraction business and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43252